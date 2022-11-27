Telangana: 8-year-old dies after choking on chocolate in Warangal

The chocolate stuck in Sandeep Singh's throat. He was rushed to MGM Hospital, where he succumbed.

27th November 2022
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in Telangana’s Warangal town, an eight-year-old boy died after choking on a chocolate his father brought him from abroad.

A piece of chocolate was fatally stuck in Sandeep Singh’s throat. He was rushed to MGM Hospital, where he succumbed.

According to the police, tragedy struck the family of Kanghan Singh, who runs an electrical shop in the town.

Kanghan, a native of Rajasthan, had migrated to Warangal about 20 years ago and had been living with his family and four children.

On his return from a trip to Australia, Kangar Singh had brought chocolates for his children and took a few chocolates to his school on Saturday. The second class student put a chocolate in his mouth but it got stuck in his throat instead. He collapsed in the class and was gasping for breath. The teacher alerted school authorities, who rushed him to government-run MGH Hospital.

Sandeep died of suffocation even as doctors tried to save him.

