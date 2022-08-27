Telangana: 8-yr-old goes to cops to report father for domestic abuse

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old boy approached the Rajanna Siricilla police station on Thursday requesting the cops to initiate action against his father for physically abusing his mother.

According to the police, a third-grade student visited the police station in Mustabad and reported the incident to the police officers there.

Mustabad sub inspector Venkateshwarlu said, “His presence surprised us. The boy informed that his father who is in drunk condition has been frequently beating his mother. The violence was taking place against her for the last four days. The woman did not refrain from calling the police out of concern that her husband will continue torturing her.”

The child went to the police station to protect his mother from his father out of fear that he could seriously hurt her.

Further, the inspector said that the boy walked 1.5 km to reach the police station. When he came to the police station he was hesitant to open up at first but after the officers made him comfortable, he registered his complaints about his father and asked for action to be taken against him.

The inspectors also asked him if someone had directed him to the police station but he denied it and said that he willingly came to the cops.

Later, the police called his parents and counselled them and warned the boy’s father that if he continued the offence, a case would be filed against him for domestic violence.