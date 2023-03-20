Telangana: 8300 applied for Haj 2023 so far, today is the last day

Hyderabad: With just a day left for submission of online applications for Haj 2023, March 20 will be the last date for submission of online applications. The Telangana Haj Committee has received 8,300 applications so far. This year, around 10,000 applications are expected to be filed from Telangana.

Sources in the Haj Committee said that 3000 cover numbers have been issued for the applicants. The Haj Committee of India has extended the deadline for submission of online applications by 10 days till March 20 on the request of state Haj committees. No further extension can be said for sure, so those wishing to perform Hajj should submit online applications by Monday evening.

For the convenience of the applicants, special counters have been set up by the Haj Committee at Haj House, Nampally, where free uploading of applications is available. Meanwhile, the Haj Committee of India has issued a notification for the selection of Hajj 2023.

Applications for trainers began on March 17 and March 27 has been set as the deadline. The state Hajj committees will select the aspirants by April 15 for which a training program will be held in April.

The Indian Haj quota was fixed as 1,75,025 for the year 2023 after a bilateral agreement signed between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India. The highest quota for India was in 2019 when 1.4 lakh was allocated, following that year in 2020 the number was 1.25 lakh but owing to Covid-19 pandemic that year Haj was cancelled.

Due to limitation of quota, many Haj optimistic Indian Muslim were left out of the draw system across Telangana and the country, however, with the increase in quota, more Indian pilgrims can perform Haj this year and shrinking the waiting time and widening draw chances.

Saudi Arabian Haj and Umrah Deputy Minister Dr Adelfattah bin Suleiam Mash and Indian Consul General Md Shahid Alam have signed a bilateral agreement in Jeddah.