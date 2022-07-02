Telangana: 86 residential schools to be upgraded into junior colleges

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to upgrade State’s 86 residential schools for SC (75), ST (7), and BC (4) into junior colleges.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting Friday with Welfare Department officials to review the performance of residential schools across the state.

The chief secretary said that the chief minister is planning to have a permanent Study Circle in all districts of the state to coach the SC, ST, BC, and minority community students for different courses and competitive exams. He instructed the officials to submit a report to the government regarding setting up the study circles.

Somesh Kumar instructed the officials to pay special attention to school infrastructure, hygiene and quality food to the students.

Referring to the complaints of poor food quality, the chief secretary told the officials to ensure better food quality and to train the cooking staff to improve the quality of food.

The state government is providing quality education to poor students up to intermediate. The students of residential schools have performed exceptionally well in SSC and intermediate results.

The officials who attended the meeting were: Principal secretary BC welfare B Venkatesham, Secretary Panchayat Raj Sandeep Kumar Sultaniya, Secretary SC development Rahul Booja, Secretary Minority Welfare Ahmed Nadeem, Secretary tribal welfare Dr Christina Chinktu, Secretary Residential schools Ronald Ross, Secretary BC Residential School M Bittu, Secretary Minority Residential School Society B Shafiullah and other officials.