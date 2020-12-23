Telangana: 90-year-old tuberculosis patient left helpless in forest

He was rescued and then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Bhupalpally: In an inhumane act, a 90-year-old tuberculosis patient was left helpless in a forest in Bhupalpally district of Telangana.

According to Telangana Today report, it is suspected that the local people might have abandoned him after he was diagnosed with tuberculosis ten days ago.

Founder of voluntary organization rescued him

He was rescued only after some persons informed Shyam Prasad, the founder of a voluntary organization by name Amruta Varshini.

As soon as Prasad received the information, he not only called 108 for an ambulance but also rushed to the spot. After being rescued, he was shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal.

The old man is identified as Edulapuram Venkat Narayana. He is the native of Kasimpally village, Bhupalpally Mandal.

Narayana who had left his wife and children in his twenties was living alone near the Ayyappa Temple for the past six years. He was surviving on the devotees’ alms and food packets from Amrutha Varshini.

