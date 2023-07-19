Telangana: Aarogyasri beneficiaries to get digital cards soon

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Tuesday decided to distribute new digital cards to the beneficiaries of the Aarogyasri scheme through public representatives in districts soon.

Aarogyasri Community Health Insurance Scheme is a health insurance program that provides financial protection of Rs 2 lakhs for medical expenses including coverage for life-threatening conditions.

A review meeting was chaired by health minister T Harish Rao at the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust office, Jubilee Hills on Tuesday.

A decision to issue digital cards was made following chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao’s direction to enhance health insurance coverage from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for each beneficiary covered under the scheme.

While asking the officials to complete the e-KYC process for beneficiaries at the earliest, the minister asked them to take up medical audits of Aarogyasri cases by specialist doctors at NIMS.

“ENT Hospital at Koti, which had successfully performed 856 black fungus surgeries successfully saving people’s lives during COVID, will be getting an additional incentive of Rs 1.3 crore,” said Harish Rao.

The minister also informed that the state government is providing free cochlear implant surgeries to treat and repair deaf and dumb children at Koti ENT Hospital.

Also, a decision to form a committee and make the service available in MGM Warangal was also taken.

“The dialysis centres in the state have increased from 3 to 103 to ensure that people within the constituency need to go to remote places,” said the minister.

“This has become a boon for kidney patients. The board has given permission to design and use special software for online monitoring in order to provide more quality dialysis services,” added Harish Rao.

“Aarogyasri has allowed patients to use face recognition software. We decided to implement this policy to provide services to people in a more transparent manner,” the minister said.