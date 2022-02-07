Telangana: About 250 electric bikes destroyed in fire mishap

Hyderabad: At least 250 electric bikes were burned after a fire broke out in a go-down on Metpalli road, on the outskirts of Jagatial district’s Korutla town, late on Sunday night. Before the fire gobbled up the godown, youngsters managed to get out roughly 20 electric bikes.

The primary cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Speaking to Siasat.com, the sub-inspector of Korutla police station Chirra Satish said, “We are investigating the incident currently, and as soon as we complete our investigation, we can tell the cause of the incident and other details.”

Youngsters rushed after noticing the flames blazing from the godown and rescued only 20 bikes from the godown. They also informed the fire and police department.

The fire extinguishers arrived at the scene and doused down the fire. Satish Reddy, a dealer, is said to have kept the electric bikes in the godown.