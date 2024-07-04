Telangana ACB arrests 2 for demanding Rs 1L bribe in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials caught two bureaucrats of District Cooperative Marketing Society, Karimnagar for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh.

The accused officer Ragulapati Venkateshwar Rao, manager and Sudhangoni Kumaraswamy, cashier had demanded a bribe from Kavati Raju, to clear his pending bills amounting to Rs 65.25 lakh pertaining to paddy collection centres organized by him.

The tainted amount was recovered from the possession of Venkateshwar Rao. The accused were arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases in Karimnagar.