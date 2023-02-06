Telangana: ACB sleuths arrest revenue inspector, VRA in Medak

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau caught a revenue inspector of Shankarampet mandal Medak and a village revenue assistant when they accepted an amount of Rs. 1 lakh from a person for doing official work.

The accused officer revenue inspector Nelli Srihari had demanded the bribe amount from a man P Srinivas for having processed and done the work of correction in patta passbook.

The amount was accepted through village revenue assistant G Talari Suresh Babu of Chandampet village Shankarampet mandal.

On a complaint from Srinivas, the ACB laid a trap and caught them red handed.

Both the persons are being produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases Hyderabad.