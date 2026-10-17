Telangana ACB uncovers Rs 2.28 cr assets from police inspector

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a disproportionate assets case against Keesara Police Inspector Arkapally Anjaneyulu and conducted searches at his house, office and four other locations linked to his relatives, associates and alleged benamidars on Saturday, October 17.

According to an ACB officials, the searches led to the identification of assets worth an estimated Rs 2.28 crore, allegedly acquired through corrupt practices and dubious means during his service. Further verification of his assets is underway.

The properties identified include two 150-square-yard plots with an old house at Lingojiguda in Saroornagar, valued at Rs 30 lakh; an old house on 240 square yards at CR Enclave in Mansoorabad, LB Nagar, worth Rs 40 lakh; and an under-construction house on 180 square yards at Perur village, valued at Rs 50 lakh.

The ACB also identified two acres of agricultural land at Haliya in Miryalaguda, valued at Rs 80 lakh. Further enquiries indicated that the inspector had allegedly acquired additional agricultural land in the same area. The bureau said the market value of the properties could be considerably higher than their assessed values.

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During the searches, officials also found Rs 7 lakh in cash, gold ornaments weighing 60 tolas valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh, a Maruti Vitara Brezza car worth around Rs 6.5 lakh, and household articles and electronic gadgets valued at Rs 10 lakh.

The case has been registered under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. Further verification is being carried out to ascertain whether the inspector possesses additional assets.

Anjaneyulu was earlier arrested by the ACB on September 17 after he was allegedly caught demanding a bribe of Rs 8 lakh and accepting Rs 5 lakh through Keesara Sub-Inspector D Gnanender Reddy on September 16 in return for an official favour.

He is currently lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison. The ACB said he would be produced before the court in the disproportionate assets case on a prisoner transit warrant.