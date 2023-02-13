Telangana: Activist, poet Dr Kandala Shobharani dies in Warangal

Hyderabad: Dr Kandala Shobharani, a human rights activist, teacher, and poet, died on Sunday at the MGM Hospital in Warangal after a protracted illness. She was 49 years old. Her spouse T Ramesh and son Kaushik survive her.

Because she wished to offer her corpse to the medical college, the body will be handed over to the Kakatiya Medical College on Monday after family and others pay their respects to her mortal remains, which are being kept at her house near the KU campus’s second gate.

Shobarani was from the district’s Chennaraopet mandal’s Papaiahpet hamlet. She received her Ph.D. from Kakatiya University (KU) and worked at the KU’s Telugu department.

She served as the district president of the Human Rights Forum (HRF), advocating for the Adivasis and disadvantaged castes. She has been employed at the Women’s PG College in Subedari since 2013.