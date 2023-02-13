Telangana: Activist, poet Dr Kandala Shobharani dies in Warangal

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th February 2023 6:22 pm IST
Dr Kandala Shobharani (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Dr Kandala Shobharani, a human rights activist, teacher, and poet, died on Sunday at the MGM Hospital in Warangal after a protracted illness. She was 49 years old. Her spouse T Ramesh and son Kaushik survive her.

Because she wished to offer her corpse to the medical college, the body will be handed over to the Kakatiya Medical College on Monday after family and others pay their respects to her mortal remains, which are being kept at her house near the KU campus’s second gate.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 283 scrap two-wheelers to be auctioned on February 20

Shobarani was from the district’s Chennaraopet mandal’s Papaiahpet hamlet. She received her Ph.D. from Kakatiya University (KU) and worked at the KU’s Telugu department.

She served as the district president of the Human Rights Forum (HRF), advocating for the Adivasis and disadvantaged castes. She has been employed at the Women’s PG College in Subedari since 2013.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th February 2023 6:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button