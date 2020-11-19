Telangana adds 1,058 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Syed AzamPublished: 19th November 2020 9:55 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,058 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.6 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,419, the state government said on Thursday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 168, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (93) and Rangareddy (91), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on November 18.

As many as 12,682 patients are under treatment and 38,757 samples were tested on November 16.

Cumulatively, over 50 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1,34,636, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 94.59 per cent, while it was 93.6 per cent in the country.

Source: PTI

