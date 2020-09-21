Telangana adds 1,302 new COVID-19 cases, with 9 more fatalities

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,41,930, while 29,636 were under treatment.

By Mansoor Updated: 21st September 2020 12:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,302 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total infection count to 1,72,608, while the death toll rose to 1,042 with nine more fatalities.

Out of the 1,302 fresh cases, 266 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Karimnagar (102), Rangareddy (98), Siddipet (92), and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 20.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally district reported zero cases, while Adilabad (8), Komaram Bheem Asifabad (8), and Narayanpet (4) saw cases being recorded in single digits, according to the bulletin.

The bulletin said 31,095 samples were tested on September 20.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 25,19,315.

The samples tested per million population was 67,858, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.60 percent, while it was 1.60 percent at the national level, it said.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 82.22 percent, while it was 79.87 percent in the country.

