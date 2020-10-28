Telangana adds 1,481 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 fatalities

Hyderabad: With 1,481 new cases, Telangana’s coronavirus tally reached 2.34 lakh while fourmore deaths pushed the toll in the state to 1,319.



Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 279, followed by MedchalMalkajgiri 138 and Rangareddy 111 districts, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing data as of 8 PM on October 27.



As many as 17,916 are under treatment and40,081samples were tested on October 27.



Cumulatively 41.55 lakhsamples have been tested.



The samples tested per million population was 1,11,649, the bulletin said.



The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.



The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.78 per cent, while it was 90.7 per cent in the country.

Source: PTI