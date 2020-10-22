Telangana adds 1,579 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,579 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 2,27,580 while five more deaths pushed the toll to 1,292, the state government said on Thursday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 254, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 98 each, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on October 21.

As many as 20,183 are under treatment and 38,565 samples were tested on October 21.

Cumulatively, 39,78,869 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1,06,901, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 90.56 per cent, while it was 89.2 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation stood at 16,977.

Source: PTI