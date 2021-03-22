Telangana adds 337 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths push toll to 1,671

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 337 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths taking the total tally of cases to 3,03,455 and the toll to 1,671 respectively, the state government said on Monday.

A total of 2,958 patients were under treatment, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on March 21.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported a maximum of 91 cases followed by Ranga Reddy (37) and Medchal Malkajgiri districts (28).

The state has been witnessing a gradual spurt in cases for the past over 10 days with a large number of infections being reported from a few schools in the state.

A total of 37,079 samples were tested on March 21.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 96,50,662.

The bulletin said 181 people had recovered on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to2,98,826.

The recovery and case fatality rates in the state stood at 98.47 per cent and 0.55 per cent respectively, compared to the national average of 95.7 per cent and 1.4 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, an official release said the vaccine wastage in the state stood at 0.76 per cent.