Telangana adds 403 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths push toll to

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 403 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,06,742, while the death toll rose to 1,690 with two more fatalities, the state government said on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 146, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 40 and 34 cases respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on March 28.

The bulletin said 313 patients recovered from the infection on March 28.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 3,00,469, while 4,583 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 33,930 samples were tested on March 28.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 1,00,53,026.

The samples tested per million population was 2,70,097, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 97.95 per cent, while it was 94.3 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, it said.