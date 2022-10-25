Telangana adds 74 new cases to COVID-19 aggregate

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th October 2022 10:53 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,39,757.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 37.

A COVID-19 bulletin said 76 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,35,139.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 7,974 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 507.

