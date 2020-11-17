Telangana adds 952 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to nearly 2.59 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,410.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 150, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 77 and Bhadradri Kothagudem 71, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on November 16.

Treatment

As many as 13,732 patients are under treatment and 38,245 samples were tested on November 16.

Cumulatively, over 49.29 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.32 lakh, the bulletin said.

Fatality rate

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 94.14 per cent, while it was 93.4 per cent in the country.

Source: PTI