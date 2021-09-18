Telangana administers over five lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday

Hyderabad: With an aim to achieve 100 percent vaccination in Telangana, the state government administered 5.27 lakh vaccine doses on Friday, September 17. It is the highest coverage in a single day.

Recently, Telangana has reached a new milestone in the vaccinations as it crossed the 2 crore doses mark.

On Wednesday, Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao announced that the state has become the 14th state in the country to cross 2 crore doses mark.

“Apart from the commitment of the last level field functionaries of our department, the support from line departments, the backup we received from the highest level of political and administrative wings, enthusiastic participation of public for vaccination at GCHCs and PCHSs has made this possible,” Rao had said.

For administering the first one crore doses, it took 165 days while the next one crore doses were administered in just 78 days.

In entire India, more than 2.25 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered on Friday.

With this achievement, India clinched, “World’s Fastest Vaccine Drive” title by jabbing 466 doses per second today.

“Along with the #WorldsLargestVaccinationDrive, India is now a proud title-holder of the country with the #WorldsFastestVaccineDrive 466 #COVID19 vaccine doses per second is a monumental achievement! #VaccineSeva,” tweeted the office of union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

COVID-19 cases in India

Meanwhile, India reported 35,662 fresh COVID-19 cases and 281 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload stands at 3,40,639 which accounts for 1.02 per cent of total COVID-19 cases.

In Telangana, 241 new COVID-19 cases have been reported pushing the tally to 6,63,026. The toll rose to 3,902 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 68, followed by Karimnagar (23) and Nalgonda (16) districts.

