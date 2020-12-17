Telangana: Admissions process via DOST to end today

Hyderabad: The ‘Dost’ (Degree Online Services, Telangana) process for admissions in degree colleges in all the universities of Telangana will end on Thursday, December 17. The application process was in progress since the notification was issued on August 20.

Dost convener Professor Limbadri said students were given a final opportunity for admissions in the degree colleges. Those who have not applied yet can register and give the web option for the same, he added.



He said students who had recently lost their seats in Telangana due to non-self-reporting, even after web options have been provided could also apply afresh. This year’s notification was delayed due to COVID-19.



1,53,547 students were admitted through the first and second installment of Dost Online Self-Reporting. More students got admission in the third installment.