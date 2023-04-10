Telangana adversary Kiran Reddy may woo Telugus in Karnataka for BJP; to help party in AP

Hyderabad: N Kiran Kumar Reddy’s decision to join BJP did not raise eyebrows.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, who expected a national role in Congress party, had to leave dejected. It is believed that he had little choice but to join BJP.

Sources in BJP said Kiran Kumar Reddy will help BJP in Andhra Pradesh and also in the poll bound neighboring Karnataka to woo Telugus, especially Reddis.

Secondly, BJP leadership also feels Kiran’s tough stance against MIM, its leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi during his tenure as CM in combined Andhra Pradesh, might also help BJP in Hyderabad city and Telangana.

The former CM had put Akbaruddin Owaisi in jail for nearly 40-days in two hate speeches in Nirmal and Nizamabad towns in 2012 and 2013 which triggered national outrage.

However, Akbaruddin Owaisi was acquitted by the Special Court for the trial of MPs and MLAs in Hyderabad sometime back due to lack of evidence, but with a word of caution by Judge not to indulge in provocative speeches in future.

“Kiran Kumar Reddy may be used for poll campaign in Karnataka and also Telangana. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is also helping BJP in the crucial Karnataka assembly elections. BJP is facing a tough fight from Congress, with some pollsters predicting an edge or even win for Congress this time. BJP has already roped in Kannada film star Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan Tugudeepa,” a senior BJP leader said.

Having stood against bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, hated in Telangana State after his stinging speech in Assembly wherein he vowed not to release “single paisa to Telangana” and warned of dark days for Telangana if bifurcated, Kiran Kumar Reddy maintained a very low profile after the State was bifurcated. He kept away from public appearance.

Though he opposed bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, he did not get the expected support from AP people after division of the State.

He is the second Congress leader from South India after Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony, to join BJP recently.

The 62-year-old Kiran Kumar Reddy quit Congress in March ahead of assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh next year. BJP hopes Kiran Kumar Reddy may help BJP gain ground in AP.

Earlier, he floated “Jai Samaikya Andhra” party, but failed to make impact in the 2014 polls and rejoined Congress. He was the 16th CM of combined AP from 2010 to 2014, before the State was bifurcated and Telangana formed on June 2, 2014. He was elected from Vayalpadu (Valmikipuram) in 1989, 1999 and 2004 and from Pileru in 2009.

BJP, which is struggling to find a CM candidate for polls, may project him in Andhra Pradesh.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in New Delhi after joining the party, Kiran Kumar Reddy cited his family’s six-decade long association with Congress party saying “I never imagined I will leave Congress.”

Taking a jibe at Congress leadership for its failure to “accept the people’s verdict and make course correction,” Kiran Kumar Reddy said Congress leadership believes they are correct and all others including people of the country are wrong.”

He added, “I had never imagined that I will have to leave the grand old Congress party. They (BJP leadership under PM Modi) have clarity of thought and consistency. They are taking courageous decisions.”

Andhra Pradesh State BJP president Somu Veerraju and Kiran Kumar Reddy met in New Delhi and discussed roadmap to strengthen BJP in Andhra Pradesh, take on YSR Congress in next year polls.

Andhra Pradesh is already in election mode with Chief Minister and ruling YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launching a slew of schemes and programmes to win next polls.

Telugu Desam headed by N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan and BJP are trying their best to form government in alliance, which is yet to be forged.