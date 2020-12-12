Telangana: After GHMC, BJP now eyeing on Warangal civic polls

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying its best to keep on winning elections in Telangana State to give a tough fight to the ruling TRS. The party also aims to emerge as the leading contender for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

With this aim, the party is now eyeing on the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) polls. On Friday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said that the party’s next aim is to win GWMC polls.

While addressing BJP workers at the party office in Jangaon, Kishan Reddy claimed that the people of Telangana are not in favour of KCR government.

He further claimed that KCR does not go to Secretariat at all.

BJP’s performance in GHMC polls

Commenting on the recently held Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, he alleged that TRS takes the support of MIM to survive in the capital city.

After increasing seat share in GHMC from four to 48, BJP is aiming to repeat their success in GWMC. Currently, TRS has 45 corporators and BJP has one in GWMC.

KCR meets Amit Shah

Meanwhile, KCR on Friday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi.

Rao, who reached the national capital on a three-day visit on Friday, is understood to have discussed with the Central ministers various issues related to the state.

The Chief Minister is believed to have urged Shah to release the pending funds to the state, especially towards the relief for the recent Hyderabad floods.