Telangana: After GHMC, BJP now eyeing on Warangal civic polls

SameerPublished: 12th December 2020 12:21 pm IST
BJP booth vice president died in police custody: West Bengal

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying its best to keep on winning elections in Telangana State to give a tough fight to the ruling TRS. The party also aims to emerge as the leading contender for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

With this aim, the party is now eyeing on the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) polls. On Friday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said that the party’s next aim is to win GWMC polls.

While addressing BJP workers at the party office in Jangaon, Kishan Reddy claimed that the people of Telangana are not in favour of KCR government.  

READ:  Watch: KCR pauses speech after hearing 'Azaan' from nearby mosque in Siddipet

He further claimed that KCR does not go to Secretariat at all.

BJP’s performance in GHMC polls

Commenting on the recently held Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, he alleged that TRS takes the support of MIM to survive in the capital city.

After increasing seat share in GHMC from four to 48, BJP is aiming to repeat their success in GWMC. Currently, TRS has 45 corporators and BJP has one in GWMC.

KCR meets Amit Shah

Meanwhile, KCR on Friday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi.

Rao, who reached the national capital on a three-day visit on Friday, is understood to have discussed with the Central ministers various issues related to the state.

READ:  Gujarat: Online permission mandatory for weddings

The Chief Minister is believed to have urged Shah to release the pending funds to the state, especially towards the relief for the recent Hyderabad floods.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerPublished: 12th December 2020 12:21 pm IST
Back to top button