After Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam to have women mayors

Hyderabad: Following GHMC’s route, the recently elected municipal corporations of Warangal and Khammam will also have women as mayors as per the reservation made for the posts this time.

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi was elected the Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in February. The civic body is reserved to have a woman mayor for another term too.

Following this Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) will also get women mayors.

In addition to these two corporations, four municipalities will have women chairpersons.

The State Election Commission (SEC) C Parthasarathi has notified the election of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of Siddipet, Nakrekal, Kothur, Jadcherla and Atchampet municipalities on Friday.

The results of the April 30 urban local bodies elections were announced on May 3.

Meanwhile, the TRS, which has won a majority in the seven institutions, has appointed observers to ensure that party elected members are elected mayors and deputy mayors in corporations and municipal chairpersons and vice-chairpersons. Happened Observers will visit their designated centers, which are covered with seals of the party’s choice. The cover will be opened in the presence of members just before the meetings.

The post of KMC Mayor is reserved for general women, while it is reserved for the BC General in the GWMC.