Telangana: After Munugode MLA, Dasoju Sravan quits Congress

Hyderabad: Fresh off the blow dealt by Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) now has been taken by surprise by the resignation of party national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju.

Dasoju has been a key leader of the party in Telangana, well known for his consistent attacks on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). During a press meet on Friday, he declined that he had any contact with the BJP.

“Revanth Reddy does not care about the people. It is very disappointing that he does not share ideals with the Congress workers. He brought caste into politics. A lot of Congress workers are upset with him, saying that he has been misrepresenting the party’s ideals.”

“This is no way of building a party. To promote his image, Revanth promotes people in every constituency. No party in the country has ever grown to power like this. He deals with TPCC as if it was a franchise he bought from AICC,” he said.

“Congress is not progressing. Because of Revanth Reddy’s insincerity and lack of dedication, the party has been steadily worsening. We have tried our best to strengthen it, but our efforts are being suffocated,” he said.

Dasoju continued, “I left a very comfortable corporate life to serve people. I wanted to stand in support of the downtrodden. But today, Revanth says that BC citizens like me cannot be leaders. I did not join politics to be a slave. I bore a lot of humiliation, but I cannot anymore. And now, with a lot of sadness, I resign from all the duties and positions I hold in Congress.”

Reportedly, Dasoju is also unhappy about the inclusion of Vijaya Reddy, daughter of P Janardhan Reddy, into the party. He had previously contested from Khairatabad in the last election and lost the seat to TRS’ Danam Nagender. Vijaya Reddy, who enjoys popularity in the Khairatabad area, was brought into the party without anyone consulting Dasoju, which has led to animosity between him and the party.

On the other hand, Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s decision to resign is causing a lot of turmoil in the Congress party. His brother, Bhongir MP Venkat Reddy took offence at Revanth Reddy’s remarks as he was reacting to Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation. With this, Venkat Reddy is also mulling joining BJP, according to local media reports.

Rajagopal Reddy was also open about his dissatisfaction with Revanth Reddy, who used to be a prominent member of the Telugu Desam Party. “I have dedicated my life to the Congress party. I fought for the party, but they made a man who has been against the party all his life to be the Telangana Congress president,” he had said.

While it is an open secret that Rajagopal Reddy will join BJP, Venkat Reddy accompanying his brother to meet union Home minister Amit Shah has raised suspicions about both the brothers choosing BJP over Congress. On Friday evening, Venkat Reddy spoke about flood relief with the union minister, while Rajagopal Reddy will most likely join the BJP on August 21.

Telangana Congress will lose two or three constituencies due to the departure of Rajagopal Reddy, but if Venkat Reddy also leaves, they will lose five or six constituencies.