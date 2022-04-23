Telangana: After scorching heat, thunderstorms expected

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that Telangana will see rains in most districts and even thunderstorms in some areas on most days till April 30.

Light to moderate rain and thunder-showers is expected at isolated places for the next three days, while the temperature will not cross the 43 degrees Celsius mark.

The forecast predicted strong surface winds and thunderstorms in the northern districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Rajanna Sircilla, and Peddapalli. The distrcits of Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahboobnagar, Vikarabad, and Rangareddy are also on watch for thunderstorms by the IMD.

In Hyderabad, light rains will be witnessed, similar to the past week. Though there are no forecasts of thunderstorms in the city, light to moderate rains are expected in many areas.

Last week, the highest rainfall of 1.3 mm was recorded in Kukatpally. Maximum temperatures in the city are expected to be in the range of 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.