Telangana: Agriculture minister demands Centre to amend NREGA

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting on July 2 and 3, Telangana agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy has demanded that the BJP make amendments to the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and link it with agriculture as promised in their 2019 election manifesto.

Addressing the media on June 29, Reddy said, “We demand BJP to give constitutional protection for minimum support price (MSP) and declare that procurement will be done as per the legislation.”

The minister demanded the Rythu Bandhu scheme be applied nationwide. “Declare that power will not be applied to agricultural lands and assure free power for farmers across the country,” Reddy said.

He said that many intellectuals have resigned because of the attitude of the BJP-led central government.

“Three RBI governors, two vice-chairpersons of NITI Ayog, the prime minister’s chief economic advisor, and two internationally-acclaimed virologists had resigned vexed with the Centre’s unilateral decision-making attitude and governance. What does this suggest?” Reddy asked.

Addressing the employment problem in the country, Reddy said, “Give a direction to the states to create employment and for development, but don’t come here to further your divisive political agenda of demolishing the state governments where everything is fine.”