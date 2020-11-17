Telangana: Ahead GHMC elections TRS likely to replace 20-25 corporators

Hyderabad: Following the up-coming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council (GHMC) elections which are said to be the most severely found polls in recent times the parties are seen changing leaders and shuffling the corporates. Earlier it was BJP who has changed its Telangana’s chief to Tarun Chugh.

After BJP now its Telanagan’s ruling party TRS who could replace between 20 to 25 corporators out of the 100 that it has in the GHMC Council, ahead of the elections. However, the official announcement is awaited.

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, the sources disclosed that, during internal meetings, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had indicated to party leaders that surveys had showed that people were not happy with the performance of about 15 to 20 corporators.

Sources said, “The TRS has also recently conducted an internal survey about the performance of the corporators,” quoted Deccan Chronicle.

Furthermore, the sources also said that KTR secured division-wise feedback of winning horses and he will give priority to candidates with better winning chances rather than go by seniority. And the reason behind the change is said to be the local factors and political reasons.

However, Telanagan’s MA and UD Minister K.T Rama Rao would soon finish the distribution of double bed room houses in the state. After which TRS will reveal its poll strategy

The State Election Commission (SEC) has published the final list of voters and has said that it has almost completed the pre-poll process and will be ready to announce the election schedule. The SEC has to constitute the new council for the GHMC by February 10, 2021.