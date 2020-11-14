Telangana: Ahead of exams, schools likely to reopen in December

Hyderabad: As the academic year is reaching its end the Telangana Education Department along with authorities of welfare schools are all set to plan the reopening of schools for at least next four months.

The officials also said that, if final exams are to be cancelled, assignment/project marks will be taken into the consideration.

However, the final reopening dates are yet to be finalized and as said by the officials the schools may reopen in the month of December.

Not just the day-schools but also the residential schools under various welfare societies might reopen.

The physical classes for primary grades might not begin but they would continue with online classes, however, the higher grades Classes IX and X would soon be called to the school.

All schools will have to strictly adhere to Covid-19 precautionary measures issued by the Union and State governments.

An official quoted by Telangana Today said, “About 120 days will suffice to cover important topics and bridge classes can be held later. So, there is a consensus that schools should reopen for 120 days from December or at least from January. We have sent the minutes of the meeting to the State government. Depending on the Covid situation and suggestions from the Health Department, the government will make a decision on schools reopening.”

All educational institutions have been closed since March on account of the pandemic. According to the orders the online classes were conducted through various modes such as digital/TV/T-SAT Network channel platforms.

Meanwhile, the State Council of Educational Research and Training under the School Education Department has released a subject-wise alternate academic calendar with activity/project-based syllabus for classes I to X.