Telangana AI Mission, Wells Fargo launch academic grand challenge

Hyderabad: The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM), an initiative by the state government, powered by NASSCOM announced the launch of the Academic Grand Challenge to foster innovation for the banking sector.

Indian students will work on solutions involving building a futuristic, pure digital bank that integrates modern technologies to enable banking wherever and whenever and building a predictive analytics model to estimate financial markets performance during this year.

The winning student teams will receive prize money and merchandise worth ₹5 lakhs. Students from all over the country can apply.

The teams will be selected based on their approach note. Those shortlisted will get eight weeks to present a proof of concept. The submissions will be judged based on approach, technique and result.

Speaking on the occasion principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “It is highly encouraging to see the private industry encourage the young talent through this initiative. Modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, have the innate ability to transform various sectors including banking.”

Arindam Banerjee, EVP and managing director of Wells Fargo India and Philippines, hopes that the challenge will give students an opportunity to use their fresh, out-of-the-box thinking to create innovative solutions.

The deadline to submit approach notes for the challenge is September 16, 2022. The winner will be announced in the month of November 2022.

