Telangana: AICC to generate weekly ‘charge sheet’ against BRS, BJP

Hyderabad: The implementation committee chairman of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) programme Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Monday announced that the party would distribute a weekly charge sheet against the ruling BRS and the BJP.

The chargesheet would highlight one issue at a time against the failures of the BRS-led state government and BJP-led Central government during the 60-day walkathon by Congress leaders in all the 119 assembly constituencies, the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra.

Maheshwar Reddy, while addressing the press conference along with N Padmavathi Reddy and Palvai Sravanthi stated that his party’s objective is to expose the false promises made by the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) government.

He further alleged that the BRS government for its unfulfilled promises stating the chargesheets will expose all their frauds.

The Congress leader went on to add that the BJP is in effect a Bhrasht Jumla Party and BRS is Bhandipotla Rastra Samithi.