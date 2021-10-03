Telangana: AIMIM opposes Panchayat Raj bill, BJP supports

Hyderabad: A very interesting turn of events was witnessed in the Telangana Assembly on Friday when Akbaruddin Owaisi has opposed the Telangana Panchayat Raj (amendment) Bill while the BJP’s Raghunandan Rao has supported it.

While Akbaruddin Owaisi alleged that there is a conspiracy behind the bill, Raghunandan Rao said that the bill shall help restore the historical names of towns like Tellapur and Ismail Khanpeth.

The AIMIM MLA demanded an explanation from the government why it wants to change the historical names of the state’s villages and towns. He said that his party is against this bill and recorded his protest.

Facing opposition from an unexpected quarter, the State’s Minister Dayakar Rao tried to explain that the name of any village shall only be changed if such a decision is also taken in the Gram Sabha. Even if such a decision is taken in Gram Sabha the procedure of changing the name shall require two to three years time.

Even after this explanation by the Minister, the Owaisi was not convinced. He insisted on an explanation as to why such a provision has been included in the bill.