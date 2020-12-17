Telangana: Alcoholic man kills mother for money, arrested

Nizamabad: In an unfortunate incident, a son was arrested for allegedly killing his 65-year-old mother after she refused to give him money to buy liquor. The incident happened at Ambem village in Nizamabad district during the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased person has been identified as C Sayavva and was killed by her son Chinna Sailu.

The case has been registered against Sailu at Rudrur police station limits and the police have taken him into custody. Sayavva’s body has been shifted to Bodhan hospital for

According to police, Sailu’s father and brother passed away a few years back, after which he started consuming alcohol. Soon he became an alcoholic, due to this his wife left him. He then started living with his mother.

Police said it was two days ago when his mother received pension after which he asked for money to buy liquor. When she refused to provide him money, an argument broke out between them, which resulted in the murder, the police said.