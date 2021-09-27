Telangana: Govt offices, educational institutions closed tomorrow due to heavy rains

Telangana: In a view of continuous heavy rain across Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today announced that all government offices, including schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the state, will remain on Tuesday on account of the heavy rain warning issued for September 28 and 29.

Following KCR’s instructions, chief secretary Somesh Kumar directed the general administrative department (GAD) to take appropriate action directed by the chief minister. However, Kumar has also asked all the emergency departments like Revenue, Police, Fire, Municipal, Roads and Buildings and others to be on an emergency duty to ensure that no property or lives are lost due to heavy rains.