Telangana: Amara Raja Batteries to invest Rs 9,500 crore in battery manufacturing, R&D

Hyderabad: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd announced on Friday that it plans to invest Rs 9,500 crore in Telangana over the next ten years to establish research and manufacturing facilities for the state’s lithium-ion battery industry.

Amara Raja Batteries announced in a regulatory filing that the business and the Telangana government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to establish research and manufacturing facilities for lithium-ion battery production in the Mahbubnagar district.

KTR termed the move as ‘yet another historic win for Telangana’.

“Yet another historic win for Telangana Amara Raja to setup India’s largest Lithium Ion Cell Manufacturing facility till date with an investment of ₹9,500 Cr, further reinforcing Telangana’s position as an ideal destination for EV and Advanced Cell Chemistry (ACC) Manufacturing.

This is a crucial step in the direction of achieving sustainable mobility, and making India self-reliant With this Telangana is now amongst the select few regions in the world hosting a Lithium ion Giga factory Factory to be setup at Divitipalli, Mahbubnagar will employ 4,500,” KTR tweeted.

“Over the next 10 years, the company intends to invest over Rs 9500 crore, after necessary approvals,” it added.

The initial facilities would comprise Hyderabad’s Amara Raja E-hub, an energy research and innovation centre. According to the company, it will have cutting-edge laboratories and testing facilities for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis, and proof of concept demonstration.

“This will cater to the development needs of the Amara Raja as well as to provide a range of facilities open to other players in the energy and mobility ecosystem,” the filing added.

The strategic relationship with the Telangana government, according to Amara Raja Batteries Chairman & Managing Director Jayadev Galla, would stimulate innovation in sustainable technologies for the entire region in addition to creating job possibilities.

“We have had a long association with the state and are excited to finally have the opportunity to establish an industrial base here,” he added.

The company added that it would develop a commercial scale pilot plant and the first giga scale cell production facility as part of its journey toward Giga scale manufacturing of advanced cell technology products.

Amara Raja stated that it has been developing Li-ion cell chemistries that are specifically suitable for the climate in the Indian subcontinent and that it already provides several two- and three-wheeler OEMs with lithium battery packs and chargers.