Telangana: Ambulance used to transport liquor

Hyderabad: Amid coronavirus pandemic, the service of healthcare professionals are being appreciated as they are the frontline warrior during this crisis time. However, some criminal minded people are using it as an opportunity to gain huge profits.

In one such incident, police found liquor in an ambulance in Suryapet, Telangana.

Cops who acted on the information stopped the ambulance in the district and conducted a search.

Liquor in boxed

They found the liquor in boxes used to transport dead bodies. It was being transported from Telangana State to Andhra Pradesh.

It is reported that it is not an isolated incident, many such illegal activities might be taking place under the pretext of transporting essential items.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.