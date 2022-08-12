Telangana: Amit Shah to hold public meeting in Munugode on Aug 21

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a public meeting in Telangana’s Munugode on August 21 in conjunction with the Munugode consistency bypolls, informed BJP leader K Laxman.

Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman said, Telangana politics will shift as a result of the Munugode by-election, the people are fed up with the TRS party’s dominance and want Telangana to change, which can only be accomplished by the BJP.

“People used to believe that Congress would be an alternative, but after watching the politics at the federal level, all of the regional parties under the Congress umbrella have united with BJP to oppose Congress,” Laxman said.

People in Bihar elected the BJP, but Nitish Kumar abandoned them and allied himself with the RJD, similarly, Congress is doing the same thing in Telangana, he said.

He further exuded confidence in winning the Munugode constituency by-election.

“Definitely, we will win Munugode bypoll. So whenever the elections are scheduled in Telangana, BJP will form the government. Telangana will become the gateway for the BJP in South India,” Laxman said.

“People are now aware that TRS and Congress are the same. The TRS supported a vice presidential candidate and even helped to elect a Congressman as president. Telangana, the TRS and Congress governments would work together to oppose the BJP before and after the elections,” he said.

“However, the people of Telangana are with BJP. With the help of the people of the state, we are sure that we are going to be an alternative and form the government in Telangana,” he added.