Telangana among few states to provide piped water supply to all schools

Hyderabad: Telangana has added another feather to its cap by joining a handful of states across the country to provide water connectivity to all government schools and Anganwadis in the state.

Earlier, the union government declared that Telangana was the first state to provide 100 per cent tap water connections to households.

The government launched the Pipeline Drinking Water Program (PDWP), keeping in mind the need to clean hands more often to avoid students getting sick from polluted waters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telangana was among the group of five other states—Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana and Tamil Nadu, who provided tap water in all schools and Anganwadis Schools within the stipulated time.

Last year on the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had implemented a 100-day plan to provide tap connections to all schools and Anganwadi centers across the country under the ministry of Jal Shakti.

Panchayat raj and rural development minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed happiness over the recognition given to the state and the state has received many awards in the past under Mission Bhagiratha. He credited chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao.

“Telangana made history as the only State to provide cent percent tap connections, providing fluoride-free drinking water to every household in the State. It was possible only due to the idea, foresight, initiative, and courage of Chandrashekhar Rao,” Dayakar Rao said.

Dayakar Rao appealed the Union government to provide financial assistance for projects like Mission Bhagiratha, in addition to the recognition given to the state’s efforts.