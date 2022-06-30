Telangana among top achievers in ease of doing business ranking

New Delhi: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat are among the seven states categorised as top achievers in the ranking of states and Union Territories based on the implementation of the business reform action plan 2020.

The ranking is based on a report released by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh are the other states categorized as achievers in the ranking.

The Aspires category consists of seven states, including Assam, Kerala, and Goa.

In the category of emerging business ecosystems, there are 11 states and UTs, including Delhi, Puducherry, and Tripura.

On June 28, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, while inaugurating the second phase of T-Hub said that he aimed at making Telangana the startup ecosystem of India.

Rao said that he is confident that these startups will one day become strong pillars of the Indian economy. He said that they will surely bring global recognition to the country as well as to Telangana.

T-HUB 2.0

The new facility is built up in an area covering 3.5 lakh sqft space and it is expected to be India’s largest prototyping facility. It is built at a cost of about Rs 276 crore. The building will house more than 1,500 startups.

The T-Hub 2.0 building was supposed to be completed in the second half of 2019, but it was delayed due to a variety of factors, including COVID-19, which caused another two-year delay.

The program runs on a public-private partnership between the Telangana government and three premier academic institutes – the International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIIT-H), the Indian School of Business (ISB), and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR).

The T-Hub has so far helped more than 1,120 startups garner about Rs 1,800 crore investment, besides providing employment to over 2,500 people in Hyderabad, according to the state government.

It rents out office and meeting space, and offers services such as connections with mentors and investors, to startup companies in the technology sector.

