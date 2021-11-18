Telangana among top five states for green building projects

Hyderabad: The state of Telangana has made it to the top five states to incorporate green building principles in the construction sector. 475 projects from Telangana are registered under the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), which is leading the green building movement throughout the nation.

The other four states in the IGBC list are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The Green Building Movement covers 320 million sqft across commercial, apartments, and villa projects out of which 93 have been certified so far. Hyderabad alone consists of 405 projects registered under IGBC, which will increase the state’s green footprint to 292 million sqft.

It is to be noted that the IGBC has worked closely with the state government to develop the existing IT parks in Cyberabad. The initiative aims at making the residential complexes water and energy-efficient along with improving indoor air quality among others.

Speaking about the Green Building Movement, Principal Counsellor, CII-Sohrabji Green Business Centre, M Anand said, “The Government, the building material manufacturers, and suppliers and all stakeholders have been working to bring down the costs to encourage greater adoption of green principles in the constructions”, reported Telangana Today. The movement was initiated in the year 2003 and in 2004 the CII Godrej building at Hitec city, became the first Platinum rated green building in India.

A few products and technologies currently available include glass and glazing systems for reducing the air-conditioning load, ultra-low flow and flush fixture to reduce water consumption, people-friendly finishing products like paints, adhesives, sealants, Internet-based smart lighting system and smart energy and water metering systems.

Anand further stated that there is a glass that can dynamically change its colour with the day. It will turn dark during the day and light at night. A special coating on it does not allow any heat to pass through it. ACs are also available.

CIIs Indian Green Building Council is said to host the 19th edition of a virtual expo termed Green Building Congress (GBC21) from November 18-21, on the CII HIVE platform, the conference will be attended by participants from 10 countries. The expo will display building technologies, about 500 products, and services and is said to run for a month.