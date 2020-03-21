Telangana, Andhra CMs back ‘Janata Curfew’

Hyderabad/Amaravati: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Janata Curfew’ and appealed to people not to come out of homes from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Rao said people should voluntarily participate in the programme. He directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to hold a video conference with District Collectors, police officials, Health Department officials, and others on the measures needed to be taken to make this programme a success.

Backing Modi’s call, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy urged all to clap and ring bells from their balcony for five minutes at 5 p.m. on the same day to express gratitude for those who are delivering medical and emergency services to the people.

“Everyone in the state except those who are working in the police department, medical services, emergency services, fire services, and those who work to deliver milk and daily groceries should support the Janata Curfew,” he said.

The YSR Congress Party chief said this ‘Janata curfew’ would help in maintaining social distance and this is just a beginning to eradicate Covid-19. He assured that Andhra Pradesh would be at the forefront in every activity to prevent Covid-19.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers and state Health Ministers on the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas told reporters that the Prime Minister was briefed about the requirement of new labs in the state and a ban was sought on international flights for a longer period.

There are three positive cases in the state and out of 128 samples tested, 108 cases came out as negative and the results of 17 samples are awaited.

Source: IANS

