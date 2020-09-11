Telangana, Andhra CMs condole Swami Agnivesh’s death

Hyderabad, Sep 11 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday condoled the death of social activist Swami Agnivesh.

Expressing his shock over the passing away of Agnivesh, Rao recalled how he had given his support to the Telangana statehood movement from the beginning.

Rao also recalled that Agnivesh he had participated in the meetings, conferences and programmes of the separate Telangana statehood movement. The CM conveyed his condolences to the members of Agnivesh’s family.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the demise of Agnivesh. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said Agnivesh will be remembered for his crusade against bonded labour and for the unrelenting fight against social evils.

Reddy said Agnivesh inspired many people to take up social work.

Source: IANS

