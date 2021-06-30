Telangana: Angry farmers pour diesel on Tahsildar

Hyderabad: Agitated farmers had poured diesel on Bhanu Prakash, tehsildar of Shivampet Mandal in Narsapur division in Medak district for the delay in issuing passbook to a farmer who got electrocuted on Monday.

Balu, a farmer of Tallapally Thanda in Shivampet village had visited the Tehsildar office numerous times in the past several years to get his passbook but his application was not processed.

On Monday, June 28 while working on the farms, Balu got electrocuted and died. The farmers’ fraternity got angry when they came to know that Balu’s family will not get Rs.5 lakhs insurance under Rythu Bima as he did possess a passbook of his agricultural land.

The farmers took Balu dead body on a tractor to the MRO office of Shivampet and staged a protest.

Meanwhile, some of the farmers poured diesel on themselves and attempted self-immolation. An angry farmer poured diesel on Bhanu Prakash when he came out of his office. However, other people intervene and stopped the aftermath. Shivampet Police reached Tehsildar’s office and took control of the situation. Later, the Medak additional collector G.Ramesh said Balu was cultivating agriculture on forest lands and according to the government rules passbooks cannot be issued on forest lands.