Telangana: Anil Kumar Goud appointed district libraries chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana administration on Wednesday announced that Anil Kumar Goud had been appointed as district libraries chairman.

Anil Kumar Goud became a member of the TRS student wing and actively participated in the Telangana agitation. In the past, Goud has held positions like Satavahana University’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (TRSV) president, TSJAC convenor, SRR College TRSV president, SU JAC chairman, and TRSV Karimnagar constituency president.

Also Read 540 acres of endowment land in Kukatpally belongs to Telangana: SC

Anil Kumar is a native of the town of Rekurthy in Karimnagar.

He was congratulated on his appointment as the district libraries chairman by BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, and Kothapalli Municipal Chairman Rudra Raju.