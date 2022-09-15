Telangana: Anil Kumar Goud appointed district libraries chairman

Published: 15th September 2022
Hyderabad: The Telangana administration on Wednesday announced that Anil Kumar Goud had been appointed as district libraries chairman.

Anil Kumar Goud became a member of the TRS student wing and actively participated in the Telangana agitation. In the past, Goud has held positions like Satavahana University’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (TRSV) president, TSJAC convenor, SRR College TRSV president, SU JAC chairman, and TRSV Karimnagar constituency president.

Anil Kumar is a native of the town of Rekurthy in Karimnagar.

He was congratulated on his appointment as the district libraries chairman by BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, and Kothapalli Municipal Chairman Rudra Raju.

