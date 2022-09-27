Telangana: Annapurna Food Scheme provides 10 Cr meals under GHMC

Hyderabad: “Annapurna Food Scheme”, the Telangana Government’s flagship food program since 2014, has been providing 10 crore meals within the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The scheme provides food to the urban poor, especially daily wage workers in Hyderabad.

According to GHMC authorities on Monday, the initiative was created to ensure that not even one person goes hungry.

The Annapurna Food Scheme’s goal is to offer nutritious food at a cheap price of just Rs 5. Rice, sambar, curry, and pickle are included in the meal.

The Annapurna Food Scheme, also known as the Annapurna Canteens, was introduced in 2014 in 150 Annapurna centres. The programme quickly gained popularity, with more than 45,000 lunches being served daily.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, only lunch was provided for a little fee of Rs 5; however, during the lockdown, the state government provided lunch and dinner at no cost. Further, it expanded the number of meals supplied by several folds.