Telangana announces 4-day vaccination break due to Dussehra

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday announced to give a break to the vaccination program in the state from October 14 to October 17, 2021, on the account of the Dussehra festival.

The vaccination process will resume as usual from October 18.

Earlier today, the government announced a vaccination holiday on October 15, 16, and 17. However, medical and health personnel requested chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to give them leave on October 14 in the backdrop of the festival. With this, the chief minister directed the chief secretary Somesh Kumar to give a break to the vaccination program on October 14 as well.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday exuded confidence that the state will achieve the target of 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination of the population above 18 years in the next month.

So far, around 2.80 crore people have taken the vaccine of which 2.02 crore got their first dose.

Meanwhile, Telangana health director Srinivasa Rao said that the number of cases has come down. He asked the people to take appropriate precautions to curb the spread.