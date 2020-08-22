Telangana announces schedule for common entrance examinations

A little over four lakh students are set to appear in the seven common entrance tests scheduled from August 31 to October 4.

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 22nd August 2020 7:02 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Saturday announced the schedule for the common entrance tests for admission to various professional courses for the academic year 2020-21.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in consultation with TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy approved the schedule of TS Common Entrance Tests (TSCETS-2020).

In order to ensure social distancing during the examinations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities decided to conduct key tests like EAMCET and PGECET on four days each with two shifts per day.

ECET

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) for Diploma and for B Sc. (Mathematic) degree candidates will be held on August 31. More than 28,000 students have registered for the exam including nearly 1,300 in Andhra Pradesh.

TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET Engineering for admission into engineering courses will be conducted on September 9, 10,11 and 14 with two shifts each day. A total of 1,42,860 candidates have registered for the exam and they include 25,512 candidates who will appear in the exams in Andhra Pradesh.

PGCET

The Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGCET) is scheduled for 21,758 registered candidates from September 21 to 24.

More than 78,000 students have registered for TS EAMCET Agriculture exams which will be held on September 28 and 29. The exams will be conducted in two shifts every day.

ICET

The Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) for admission into MBA and MCA courses will be conducted for 55,578 applicants on September 30 and October 1.

TSCHE

The TSCHE has scheduled the Education Common Entrance Test (EDCET) for 43,680 candidates on October 1 and 3.

LAWCET

LAWCET will be conducted on October 4 for which 30,150 students have applied.

