Telangana announces schedule for common entrance tests

Hyderabad, Feb 12 : The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday announced the schedule for three of the seven common entrance tests for admission into various undergraduate and post graduate professional courses for the academic year 2021-22.

TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy approved the schedule of TS Common Entrance Tests (TSCETS-2021).

TS EAMCET for admissions into engineering and pharmacy courses will be held from July 5 to 9 and will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH). JNTUH Rector Prof A Govardhan will be the convenor.

According to the schedule, the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) for lateral entry into BE/B Tech/B Pharm will be conducted on July 1. Prof Venkata Ramana Reddy, Department of Chemistry and Director, Admissions, JNTUH will be the convenor.

The Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGCET) for ME/M Tech/M. Pharm/M. Arch/Pharma D etc will be conducted June 20 onwards. Osmania University will conduct the test and Prof. P. Laximnarayana of its Department of Mechanical Engineering will be the convenor for the test.

Papi Reddy said that the schedule for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) for admission into MBA and MCA courses, the Education Common Entrance Test (EDCET) for B. Ed programme, the LAWCET and PG LAWCET for 3 year LLB, 5 year LLB and LLM programmes, and the Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET) for undergraduate DPED and BPED programmes will be announced later.

For the second consecutive year, there will be delay in conducting CETs due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, the schedule for seven CETs was announced on August 22 and the exams were held from August 31 to October 4. Over four lakh students had registered for these exams.

