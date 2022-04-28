Telangana anti-corruption bureau books four cases in a week

Hyderabad: The ‘corrupt babus’ are spending sleepless nights as the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau is in full action. In the past one week, the bureau booked four cases – two traps and two DA cases.

The agency is also encouraging people to come forward and lodge complaints against those demanding favours in the form of cash or kind. More awareness through social media and posters in government offices is taken up to keep a check on corruption in government departments.

On Wednesday, officials caught a lineman of a Telangana State Southern Power Distribution (TSSPCL) for demanding an amount of Rs 8,000 for doing official work. The lineman Patti Narsimhulu through a private person Hari Krishna demanded the amount from one Fazal ur Rahman of Malakpet for doing official work.

In the other case, booked on Tuesday, the officials caught K Venkatrammana demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from one Kamani Ramakrishna president of Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited for releasing an amount of Rs. 3, 94,500.

In both cases, the persons instead of paying the bribe amount approached the Anti Corruption Bureau which laid a trap and caught them. Both the cases were reported in different parts of the State within a gap of two days.

Apart from this, a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case was booked against P Venkata Narayana, chief planning officer, Peddapalli, on April 27, there are several complaints and allegations of involvement in corrupt activities against the official. The officials identified properties valued at Rs. 2.5 crores owned by him or his family members.

Another DA case was registered on April 22 against M Narsimha Ramulu, City Planner, Serilingampally zone. The officials identified properties valued at Rs. 3.5 crore in his and family members’ names which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A senior official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau said special teams are gathering information about the corrupt officials and keeping a watch on the activities. Middlemen helping the officials are also under surveillance.

“Through social media platforms and posters/banners we are creating awareness and asking people to approach us. People are coming and lodging complaints and in future more victims will come forward. Information is also passed on by general public,” said the official.

The agency asked the public to inform on toll-free number 1064 about any corruption in government offices and demand of bribes by any public servant.