Telangana to witness thunderstorm, lightning in next 24 hrs: IMD



Hyderabad: The Meteorological department on Wednesday said that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds likely to occur with speed reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Telangana during the next 24 hours.

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers during the next 48 hours. The maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at some places in the districts of Andhra Pradesh for the next five days.

While dry weather is likely to prevail in Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next five days, in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from March 26 to 28 and in Telangana from March 25 to 28.

Dry weather prevailed in Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 39 degree Celsius and 39.4 degree Celsius were recorded in Mahabubnagar of Telangana and Tuni of Coastal Andhra Pradesh on March 23.

The lowest minimum temperature of 17.6 degree Celsius was recorded in Adilabad of Telangana and 20 degree Celsius was recorded in Arogyavaram of Rayalaseema on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures of 35.7 degree celsius and 23.8 degree Celsius were recorded in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the bulletin added.

